LACOMBE, Alberta (AP) — “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall and Canadian police say her missing brother has been found dead.

The actress had taken to social media earlier appealing for help in finding her brother Christopher Cattrall, who she said was missing from his home in Lacombe, Alberta. She tweeted Sunday afternoon later to say her family was announcing his “unexpected passing.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a statement saying the 55-year-old man was found dead on his rural property. It said an investigation continued but “preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious.”

Cattrall’s tweet asked for privacy for her family, but also expressed thanks to social media users for their “outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”