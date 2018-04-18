WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A 3-year-old Massachusetts boy has died after being found submerged in a swimming pool.

Woburn police says the boy’s family reported him missing around 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen about an hour earlier.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says officers found the child in the family’s backyard swimming pool, which was partially filled with dirty water and leaves.

Officials say the boy had been in the water for an extended period of time.

The child was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, and he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation remains ongoing.

No name was released.