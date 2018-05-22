TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a missing 83-year-old woman has been found dead in the desert.
They say Mary Migatulski was located Tuesday afternoon less than a mile away from where she was reported missing around noon Monday.
Police say there are no signs of foul play, but their investigation is ongoing.
Migatulski’s family says she had Alzheimer’s disease.
They say she had moved to Tucson from Pennsylvania in January and was living with a niece.