INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis-area police are warning people to be on the lookout for a 14-foot-long (4-meter-long) pet Burmese python that’s on the loose.

The Beech Grove Police Department says the constrictor is missing from a home in the community on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Benny Tarplee says he thinks the python, named “Vine,” escaped through his back door late last week and he suspects she’s just hiding somewhere.

Tarplee says he spent three days searching his house before reporting her escape to police.

He describes the snake as a “big baby” who presents no threat to humans. Nevertheless, the Indianapolis Zoo says the constrictor could pose a threat to cats, dogs and small children. Police say anyone who spots Vine should leave her alone and call 911.