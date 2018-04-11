FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The government will no longer post a public calendar of upcoming missile tests under a new Missile Defense Agency policy.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that the agency cited the need to “safeguard critical defense information” as the reason for making the testing schedule classified. The schedule will be made be available to Congress.
Agency Director Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves said that pilots and boat captains will also receive a safety heads up about a week before any launches. He said test results will be made available after launches.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com