SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.

The two-hour contest is being held in northern Louisiana in the city of Shreveport and is being broadcast on Fox.

The competition features 51 women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The winner will take over from Kara McCullough. She won the competition last year when it was held in Las Vegas.

McCullough, a scientist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was the second contestant in a row from the District of Columbia to win the competition.

The winner goes on to represent the U.S. in the Miss Universe competition.

This year’s hosts are Vanessa and Nick Lachey. Nick Lachey will also be performing with his band, 98 degrees.