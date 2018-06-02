MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy who was run over by an SUV outside a Mishawaka home has died.
The South Bend Tribune reports that the boy had been playing with his sister outside a duplex when a 22-year-old woman who lived there was passing through an alley to park.
Mishawaka Police Captain Tim Spencer said she struck the boy, who may have been sitting down in her pathway.
The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His 8-year-old sister was not hurt.
___
Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com