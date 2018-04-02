PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters extinguished a small fire at an Oregon drone range.

Range manager Darryl Abling told the East Oregonian newspaper that the mishap occurred Saturday at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. He declined to say what type of unmanned aircraft system was involved or what went wrong during the test.

There were no injuries or damaged property.

The airport control tower notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the institution that oversees all unmanned-aircraft operations in Oregon.

Abling declined to identify the organization that was testing the drone, though he said it is a customer of the range and the FAA authorized the operation.

The organization won’t be allowed to fly at the range until after a review.

____

This story has been corrected to show the fire was Saturday, not Sunday.

___

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com