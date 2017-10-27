PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A criminal case against a former deputy jailer that resulted from inmates’ complaints of mistreatment has been dismissed.

The Paducah Sun reports that a Kentucky judge dismissed 16 counts of first-degree official misconduct against former McCracken County deputy jailer Ben Green on Thursday.

The charges stemmed from Green’s decision in February to move several inmates from protective custody to general population cells, resulting in altercations between inmates. At least three inmates claimed they were physically assaulted.

McCracken jailer Tonya Ray fired Green in March saying she alone had the authority to override inmate classification. The judge’s ruling was based on a motion from Green’s attorney Jeremy Ian Smith contending that Green didn’t violate regulations, as the jail’s policy manual at the time didn’t specify who had authority over the classifications.

___

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com