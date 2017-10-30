MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — A pilot whose small plane crashed on a California freeway over the summer says he realized he was trapped after he made sure his wife could get out of the burning aircraft.
Frank Pisano said Sunday he was prepared to die and prayed as the plane burned around him on Interstate 405 in Orange County.
Pisano and his wife, Janan, were pulled from the wreckage and spent weeks in a hospital.
The Pisanos described their ordeal publicly for the first time at their church. The Orange County Register reports the couple wore back braces during the appearance, titled “Miracle on the 405.”
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Two indictments, one guilty plea in Trump-Russia probe VIEW
They were the only people aboard the Cessna that crashed June 30 on the freeway just short of John Wayne Airport. Nobody on the ground was hurt.
___
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com