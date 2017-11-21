CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Twenty-thousand people who have insurance through Minuteman Health are getting more time to pick new plans.

Minuteman announced in June that it would stop offering plans in 2018. Current members were initially told they should choose a new plan through healthcare.gov during the Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 open enrollment period, but the federal government on Monday said they have been granted more time. Those who want more time should indicate on the website that they are selecting a plan through special enrollment, and then will have until March 1.

The state insurance department says those who chose by Dec. 31 will be covered as of Jan. 1. Coverage will start later for those who select plans after that. Those who don’t pick new plans will be automatically enrolled in Anthem plans.