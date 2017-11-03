MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman has been sentenced to serve 1 1/2 years in prison for embezzling from her father’s business.

The Minot Daily News reports that 25-year-old Doddi Erickson pleaded guilty to stealing from John’s Auto Body between 2014 and 2015 and was recently sentenced.

In addition to the prison time, Erickson was ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.

Erickson has a criminal history that involves convictions for drug use, drug possession in jail, bail jumping and child neglect.

