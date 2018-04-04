MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot is suing a developer to recoup flood disaster money invested in a housing project.

The Minot Daily News reports that the City Council unanimously approved filing the lawsuit against 16th Crossing, Inc. for breach of contract Monday.

Minot seeks to recover nearly $6 million in federal and city dollars spent on a low- to moderate-income housing project in the southeast part of the city.

The city terminated its contract with 16th Crossing in December, saying the developer failed to meet project obligations. City officials allege the developer hasn’t made significant progress toward completing the project or offered a viable proposal to bring it into compliance.

A spokesman for 16th Crossing declines to comment on the city’s plans to sue, saying the company wasn’t aware of a lawsuit.

