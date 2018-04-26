BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Minot officials will post signs at 15 locations around the city to signify the high water marks during the 2011 Souris River flood.
The Minot Daily News reports that the city has chosen a design for the signs after conducting an online survey. Minot State University students designed two options for residents to vote on.
The city will also place smaller signs at the water mark level to give perspective on depth. The signage is expected to cost less than $500.
Minot’s High Water Mark Initiative still needs to finish selecting locations for the flood remembrance signs in the valley.
The city will dedicate the signs at a ceremony on June 25, the anniversary of the flood.
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com