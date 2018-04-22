MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot has assumed the management responsibility of two downtown parking structures after ending its agreement with a developer.

The city is currently working create a transition and management plan, the Minot Daily News reported . City manager Tom Barry said the plan will identify and ensure all administrative, financial, operational and management activities are addressed.

The City Council unanimously approved terminating its Minot’s agreements with Cypress Development in March.

The city and Cypress entered into lease agreements in 2015 for the Central and Renaissance parking structures. Minot had been working to negotiate with Cypress for nine months before deciding to end the agreement.

Minot plans to conduct a structural analysis and conditional assessment of the parking structures over the next several months. The city will also perform maintenance and cleanup work and evaluate and improve the security of both buildings.

Both structures will be restriped later this spring or summer and will have new signage installed.

Minot is allowing local residents to park in the structures for free over the next month during its management transition period.

“If you are a former parking pass holder, we hope you’ll use the parking structures for free during the next month as we work to make usage of the structures a more convenient, user-friendly, and attractive option to our downtown visitors,” Barry said.

