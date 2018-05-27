MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A city in northern North Dakota hasn’t escaped a national trend of big box retail store closures, leaving the area with ample available commercial space.

The Minot Daily News reports that Minot is seeing a high amount of commercial property available within city limits. The city has recently experienced closures of large retailers, hotels, restaurants and small businesses.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says Fargo has a million square feet of open retail space from large retailers that called it quits. He says he expects more such closures in the future as he keeps pushing his Main Street Initiative as a method that’s not as “catastrophic to the tax base.”

Cities lose tax revenue and jobs when businesses close. Replacing both is difficult when consumers can now shop online.

