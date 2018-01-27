MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The value of building permits saw a significant drop last year in Minot, where more attention was paid to remodeling than to new construction.
The city’s building permit report shows that Minot issued almost $44 million in permits in 2017, down from $71.5 million in 2016.
Pat Bailey, manager at Muus Lumber, told the Minot Daily News that he expects more of the same in 2018.
“I foresee more of a remodeling market this coming year than new construction,” Bailey said. He added that the trend may change if the oil economy picks up as some projections say.
Most Read Stories
- Beer, burgers and haircuts: Seattle hits new high for cost of living, and it's not just housing | FYI Guy
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Take a look inside Amazon’s Spheres as they get set to open
- 10 Underappreciated Things in the Northwest That Could Kill You | PNW Magazine VIEW
- 'If you no speak English': email to Vietnamese man in Seattle sparks emotional response over language discrimination
Brenda Berntson, assistant manager at Minot Lumber & Hardware, said remodeling will be the focus this year. Berntson expects housing construction to occur at a modest pace.
“There’s a lot of product sitting out there yet. We don’t have the builders who are building specs,” Berntson said.
Proposed construction on a new medical complex could generate more commercial and residential activity in southwest Minot.
Minot’s new commercial activity totaled about $15 million last year, compared to $12 million in 2016. The majority of last year’s construction involved $12.5 million in industrial and manufacturing facility permits. A chemical warehouse in the northeast part of the city accounted for a large portion of the amount.
Last year, the city issued 101 commercial remodel and addition permits to builders, compared to 107 in 2016.
___
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com