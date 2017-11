MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Police investigating a report from Child Protective Services say a toddler was found alone in a Minot home.

Authorities say the 3-year-old was left at home by the child’s 23-year-old mother who was arrested at her workplace Wednesday. She was taken to the Ward County Jail on possible child neglect charges.

Police said Thursday two children, the 3-year-old and a 7-year-old, have been placed in protective custody.