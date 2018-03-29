MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot is moving to terminate the city’s lease with a shipping facility operator due to unpaid rent and property taxes.

The Minot Daily News reports the city council voted Tuesday to give North Dakota Port Services a 30-day notice of intent to terminate its lease agreement. Minot is claiming the operator breached its lease by failing to pay $233,000 in rent and unpaid taxes. It has until April 30 to take corrective action.

North Dakota Port Services has leased property from the city since 2009. But the city claims it did received payments in 2016, 2017 or in the first three months of 2018.

A message left for NDPS CEO Greg Johnson Thursday seeking comment was not immediately returned.

