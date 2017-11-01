MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A former Marine from Minot has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, possessing child pornography and recording videos of the victim.

Thirty-eight-year-old Philemon Bartel cried during sentencing Tuesday in district court in Minot. He told the judge he made a “huge mistake” and wants to get help. Bartel pleaded guilty to four felonies. The Minot Daily News says he will also serve 10 years of probation following his prison sentence.

The victim told her parents in January that she had sex with Bartel multiple times. Bartel was charged in February.

