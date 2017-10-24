MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy who has a developmental disability and autism.
Judge Stacy Louser sentenced 54-year-old Darrell Midkiff on Tuesday. KXMB-TV reports the judge said she strongly opposed any possibility of early release for Midkiff.
Prosecutors say the boy was playing with Midkiff’s grandson at Midkiff’s trailer in Minot last February when he was assaulted. Court documents say Midkiff’s son called police to report the crime.
Midkiff pleaded guilty in June for sexual assaulting the boy. He will be on probation for 10 years after serving his prison sentence.

Information from: KXMB-TV, http://www.kxnet.com