MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man serving 20 years in prison for firing a gun at his girlfriend as she fled a home with her young son has appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

James Blue II last October entered an Alford plea to 17 felony charges, including attempted murder. That meant he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to convict him. The court treats it like a guilty plea.

The charges resulted from a January 2017 incident at a mobile home park in which Blue also was accused of firing shots at police officers and assaulting paramedics. No one was seriously hurt.

The Minot Daily News reports that Blue’s attorney maintains the 20-year sentence and $2,700 in restitution was too harsh. The prosecutor in the case disagrees.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com