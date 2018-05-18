MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in the city last year is on trial.

The Minot Daily News reports that jury selection began Thursday in state district court in the trial of 27-year-old Bradley Morales.

Morales has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the stabbing last Aug. 16 of 25-year-old Sharmaine Leake during an apparent domestic dispute. She died six days later when her family took her off life support.

The trial is scheduled to last through next week. Morales could face life in prison if convicted.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com