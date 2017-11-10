MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot is hosting a Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase this weekend.

More than 100 vendors are expected to have booths at the State Fair Center on Saturday and Sunday. State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says North Dakota-made merchandise will include everything from food to jewelry.

Admission is $2, which includes a reusable shopping bag. Shoppers who bring their own bag receive $1 off admission.

More than 500 companies are members of the Agriculture Department’s Pride of Dakota branding program. A holiday showcase was held in Grand Forks last weekend, and showcases are planned in Fargo and Bismarck in coming weeks.