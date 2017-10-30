MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend as she fled a home with her young son has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

The Minot Daily News reports that James Blue II on Friday entered an Alford plea to 17 felony charges, including attempted murder. That means he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to convict him. The court treats it like a guilty plea.

The charges resulted from a mid-January incident at a mobile home park in which Blue also was accused of firing shots at police officers and assaulting paramedics. No one was seriously hurt.

