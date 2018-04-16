SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two minor earthquakes a few minutes apart shook farmland in the southern San Joaquin Valley and wilderness east of Silicon Valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.8 temblor occurred 21 miles south of Bakersfield at 9:36 a.m. Monday.

It was followed at 9:39 a.m. by a magnitude 3.9 tremor centered 9 miles (15 kilometers) northeast of San Jose.

The epicenters were about 200 miles apart.