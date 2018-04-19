DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Forecasters say minor flooding is expected following the spring storm that dumped several inches of snow on most of northern Iowa.

Up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was reported Thursday in Winnebago County after Wednesday’s storm moved through the state. Other spots reported less.

The National Weather Service issued a warning early Thursday morning for the Cedar River at Cedar Falls. The water was nearing flood stage of 88 feet (27 meters) and is forecast to crest 18 inches (46 centimeters) above flood stage Tuesday evening. Flooding in a corner of Tourist Park is likely.

Minor flooding also is expected along the Winnebago River in Mason City, the Rock River at Rock Rapids, the Ocheyedan River near Spencer and the Little Sioux River at Cherokee,