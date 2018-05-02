DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Forecasters say snowmelt and heavy rains are expected to send the Mississippi River above flood stage along most of Iowa.

Warnings for minor flooding have been issued for several spots.

The National Weather Service says the river is expected to top flood stage later Wednesday at Dubuque and crest nearly 18 inches (46 centimeters) above flood stage by Friday evening. That would send water over the East Dubuque, Illinois, flats levee.

Crests are expected downstream next week.