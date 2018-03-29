BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Weather officials expect minor flooding in parts of Vermont on Friday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Conor Lahiff tells The Burlington Free Press a combination of rapid snowpack melting and rain will cause water levels to rise along Otter Creek and parts of the Winooski and Mad rivers. Lahiff says low-lying areas may be affected.
Lahiff says a gradual freeze-thaw cycle has produced an average snowmelt so far this spring. He says heavy flooding in 2011 was caused more aggressive warming and intense rainfall.
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com