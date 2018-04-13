MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman who is wanted in connection with her husband’s death is now a suspect in the killing of a Florida woman.

Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, is charged in the shooting death of Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida.

Authorities don’t believe the women knew each other, but that Riess killed Hutchinson earlier this week to assume her identity.

Riess is believed to be driving Hutchinson’s car, a white Acura TL with Florida plates. The car has been seen in Louisiana and Corpus Christi, Texas, since Hutchinson died.

Riess is also wanted in the March death of her husband, David Riess. She has not yet been charged in that case.

Riess is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call authorities.