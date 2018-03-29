ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Twin Cities woman who lost her lower left leg in a boating accident is advocating for a change in state law after she was excluded from her husband’s insurance policy on the boat.
The Pioneer Press reports that Courtney Godfrey lost part of her leg in the boat’s propeller after she was flung overboard while the boat was making a turn on Christmas Lake in September.
Boat liability coverage in Minnesota almost always excludes spouses and children. Boat policies that do cover medical payments for family members often have caps and don’t cover non-medical expenses, such as lost wages.
Godfrey is now spearheading a bill to ban “family exclusions” in watercraft liability policies.
The Insurance Federation of Minnesota argues changing the current system would allow for fraud and abuse.
