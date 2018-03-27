NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) — A crowdfunding campaign is helping an eastern Minnesota high school basketball team acquire lasting reminders of their state championship win.

KARE-TV reports that the Cooper High School girls’ basketball team started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of buying championship rings and commemorating their win earlier this month. The rings cost $300 each.

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has surpassed its goal of raising $5,000, with more than 100 people donating to the cause.

Coach Kiera Buford says she knows how meaningful the rings can be to players. Buford helped win two state championships as a student athlete at St. Paul Central, but says she regrets not getting a ring either time.

The funds will also be used to help pay for an end-of-season banquet.

