ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has surpassed 300 traffic deaths for the year so far.

According to preliminary data, the state Office of Traffic Safety says 306 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1.

Of those deaths, 201 were people in motor vehicles, 52 were motorcyclists, 33 were pedestrians and five were bicyclists. Fifteen died in other vehicles.

Officials say four main factors in the deaths were alcohol — with 90 fatalities — distracted driving, speed and failure to wear seat belts.

Minnesota reported 300 road deaths on Oct. 17 last year.