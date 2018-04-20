ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of students from Minnesota walked out of class and onto the Capitol steps in St. Paul to demand stricter gun laws.

Waving signs and chanting “Enough is enough” and “Books not bullets,” the students appealed to the Legislature to enact new gun-control measures and vowed to take their protest to the voting booth in November if lawmakers don’t respond.

Efforts to move any gun control measures forward have stalled. Republicans who control the Legislature say the focus should be on securing schools and addressing mental health gaps for students.

The rally was among several nationwide demonstrations on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting that left 13 dead, and more than two months after 17 were killed at the high school in Parkland, Florida.