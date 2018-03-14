MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Students at dozens of Minnesota schools plan to walk out of classes in response to last month’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

The walkout planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday comes one month after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The national demonstration is expected to last 17 minutes — one minute for each of the 17 students and staff members killed in Florida.

Most of the Minnesota walkouts are set for the Twin Cities. But schools in all parts of the state, from Bemidji to Winona, are expected to participate. Walkouts also are planned at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall and University of Minnesota Duluth.

Superintendent Ed Graff says Minneapolis Public Schools will not discipline students as long as the protest remains peaceful.