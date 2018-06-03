LEWISTON, Minn. (AP) — A student athlete at a southeastern Minnesota high school has managed to earn his high school diploma as well as a two-year college degree in the last four years.
The Winona Daily News reports that Lewiston-Altura High School senior Spencer Speltz will be awarded his high school diploma a few weeks after receiving his associate’s degree.
Speltz realized at the beginning of his senior year that he had enough college credits that he could also obtain an associate’s degree.
He started taking postsecondary educational opportunity classes at Minnesota State College Southeast his sophomore year. This past school year he transitioned to taking online college courses on a full-time basis.
Speltz plans to attend Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin in the fall, with a major in engineering.
