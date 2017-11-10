MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state lawmaker is under fire for a social media post targeting people who are transgender.

Republican Rep. Mary Franson, of Alexandria, posted a tweet on her personal account after two transgender candidates were elected to the Minneapolis City Council. It read, “A guy who thinks he’s a girl is still a guy with a mental health condition.”

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that “Franson’s hurtful remarks attempt to cheapen this historic victory.”

Franson released a response to the backlash on her Facebook page, saying she “should have shown grace and not come across the way (she) did.” She added it’s not the first time she’s offended “social justice warriors and it won’t be the last.”

Franson’s personal Twitter and Facebook accounts have been deactivated.