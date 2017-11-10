MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state lawmaker is under fire for a social media post targeting people who are transgender.
Republican Rep. Mary Franson, of Alexandria, posted a tweet on her personal account after two transgender candidates were elected to the Minneapolis City Council. It read, “A guy who thinks he’s a girl is still a guy with a mental health condition.”
Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that “Franson’s hurtful remarks attempt to cheapen this historic victory.”
Franson released a response to the backlash on her Facebook page, saying she “should have shown grace and not come across the way (she) did.” She added it’s not the first time she’s offended “social justice warriors and it won’t be the last.”
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
Franson’s personal Twitter and Facebook accounts have been deactivated.