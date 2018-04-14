MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State High School League is trying to help baseball and softball teams that have been frustrated by the state’s never-ending winter-like weather by modifying the rules to allow for more games in a shorter season.

The temporary rule will allow teams to play two five-inning games in a day instead of just one seven-inning game, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

“And obviously if they are going to play a team twice in a spring, if they can do that in one night as opposed to two, that’s a big benefit in them getting the games in, so we think that this is a good way for them to be able to do things creatively within their schools and conferences,” said Erich Martens, the league’s executive director.

The league is about two weeks into the season and very few games have been played, he said.

“Everyone can recognize the weather that we’re having is unseasonably cool and still a significant amount of snow and ice that remains around the state and it seems to be an issue from border to border,” Martens said.

Baseball and softball fields can sometimes require a week or two of warm, dry weather before they’re usable.

The rule modification was also implemented in 2013 and 2014 because of snowy weather, Martens said.

The spring track and field season may also be impacted by the weather, but that sport can utilize indoor tracks for some events, he said. Photos from a recent track meet featured snowdrifts piled beside the track as runners raced by, he said.

“It’s kind of what we do in Minnesota, we try to figure it out and make it work the best we can within the rules,” Martens said.

