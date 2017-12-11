LEROY, Minn. (AP) — Some Minnesota residents are concerned about where they will turn for health care as Mayo Clinic closes or trims service at its smaller clinics.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that the health system’s clinic in LeRoy will close following the departure of important staffers.
The LeRoy clinic is one of at least four closed or consolidated this year. Mayo Clinic officials say they typically close clinics that don’t see many patients or are located near other facilities. Officials say staffing challenges in rural communities are another factor.
LeRoy resident Eileen Evans says she’s not sure where she’ll go to get basic care. The 86-year-old says the nearest alternative is 20 minutes away.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground
A Mayo Clinic official says the organization is investing in other areas in Minnesota to improve local care.
___
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org