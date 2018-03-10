MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota College of Design researchers are working to make clothing that better fits female firefighters.

Minnesota Daily reports that the team is working to improve the fit of women’s firefighting gloves as part of a five-year study.

Researcher Robin Carufel says the team is running a pilot study of hand dynamics to see how to create the best fit. Researchers will also compare hand patterns to make gloves effective and comfortable.

Minneapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Melanie Rucker says many articles of clothing aren’t functional or don’t fit comfortably. She says gloves can often be too big with fingers that are too long, making it difficult to hold tools.

The group plans to attend conferences and speak to female firefighters to learn more about their clothing needs.

___

Information from: The Minnesota Daily, http://www.mndaily.com/