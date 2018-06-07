MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The chief prosecutor for a western Minnesota county is heading to the Middle East this fall along with other Minnesota National Guard soldiers.
Clay County Attorney Brian Melton announced to his staff that he’s been activated for duty in Kuwait.
Melton says it’ll be the second time he’s been deployed since he was first elected in 2006.
Melton says part of the mission involves administering intelligence information. He plans to be away for about a year, beginning in late September or early October.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
KFGO-AM reports Melton is a colonel in the Minnesota National Guard. He says he will not collect his county attorney’s salary while he is deployed.