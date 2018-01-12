OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man once imprisoned for a Minnesota homicide has been sentenced to life for a Nebraska killing.

Court records say the sentence was handed down Friday to 32-year-old Tyeric Lessley, of Omaha. Early last month a Douglas County jury in Omaha found him guilty of first-degree murder and four other crimes. Prosecutors say he killed Suzanne Pope and injured her fiance, Curtis Goodwin, on Oct. 29, 2016. He’d used a gun to gain access to their house, apparently to rob them.

Authorities say Lessley was sent to a Minnesota prison after pleading guilty in 2010 to unintentional felony murder in Minneapolis. He was paroled in April 2015.