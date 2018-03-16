MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An eastern Minnesota county is launching a comprehensive review of how a Minneapolis case involving years of abuse of two developmentally-disabled twins was handled.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the now 21-year-old twins told investigators they were deprived of food, beaten and sexually assaulted.

Records indicate that police were called to the home more than 50 times since 2011. Records also show that Hennepin County child and adult protection workers opened and closed two cases involving the family.

Deputy County Administrator Jennifer DeCubellis says the review could spark legislative proposals to change the county’s procedures.

The girls’ father is jailed on charges of rape, assault and stalking, while their mother is being held for criminal neglect. The Associated Press is not naming the parents to avoid identifying their daughters.

___

