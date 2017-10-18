MONTGOMERY, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who found out he had won a $120,000 lottery jackpot waited three days and then asked his wife to check his tickets while waiting for her scream of delight.

Jim Krenik, a butcher from Montgomery, told The Free Press of Mankato he was too busy with his business to immediately claim his Gopher 5 prize.

When he and his wife Dawn finally made the trek to state lottery headquarters in suburban Minneapolis, she thought they were on a trip to buy store equipment. It wasn’t until he asked her to check his tickets that she learned of their good fortune.

The couple took home $80,000. Krenik said they had a nice dinner and are putting the rest into a retirement account.

