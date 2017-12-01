GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — One of two people charged in North Dakota with murder in connection with a large-scale drug ring has been sentenced to life in prison.
A jury in October found 35-year-old Modesto Torrez, of Angus, Minnesota, guilty of three charges, including murder in furtherance of a drug conspiracy. Authorities say Torrez was the leader of the methamphetamine trafficking operation.
Torrez and 22-year-old Krystal Feist, of Grand Forks, were charged in last year’s shooting death of 24-year-old Austin Forsman.
Authorities say Torrez ordered the killing and Feist shot Forsman while he sat in a vehicle at a Grand Forks truck stop. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Feist and Torrez were eligible for the death penalty because the shooting involved a drug deal. The government declined to exercise that option.