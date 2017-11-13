VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Family and friends of a 20-year-old man whose canoe capsized last month in a northern Indiana lake are hoping a private consultant can find the missing man’s body.
Indiana conservation officer Tyler Brock says the state Department of Natural Resources has been in contact with Duluth, Minnesota, resident Tom Crossmon.
He says Crossmon has been cleared to search Long Lake for 20-year-old Keegan Whaling if ongoing search efforts fail this week.
The Valparaiso man and a friend were reportedly canoeing Oct. 29 on Long Lake when their vessel capsized. Whaling never made it back to the 48-acre lake’s shore.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Whaling’s friends are raising $5,000 to cover Crossmon’s expenses.
Crossmon says he will bring a sonar device and a remote-operated vehicle capable of retrieving a body.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com