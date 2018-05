MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A western Minnesota man is being treated for injuries caused by an explosion at a home in Benson.

The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Brian Orsten of Benson was injured by the blast Monday afternoon, which required him to be airlifted to Minneapolis. He is being treated at HCMC and on Tuesday was in good condition.

The state fire marshal’s office and Swift County authorities are investigating the explosion.