SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for traveling to South Dakota with the intent of having sex with girls at a Sioux Falls hotel.
Authorities say 60-year-old Roger Blaisdell, of Pipestone, Minnesota, arranged to have sex with what he thought were 10- and 13-year-old girls in October 2016 through an online ad that was part of a law enforcement sting operation.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security investigated.
Blaisdell pleaded guilty last October to federal sexual misconduct and child pornography charges.
