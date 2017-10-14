FERTILE, Minn. (AP) — A northwestern Minnesota man was arrested for shooting at a small plane that was flying near his home, after the pilot discovered a bullet hole in the fuselage.

KFGO radio reports that 51-year-old Chad Olson, of Fertile, is charged with attempted murder and assault for last week’s incident. Olson was released from jail after posting $15,000 bond.

Authorities say Olson, who lives near the Fertile airport, had complained earlier to the Federal Aviation Administration about planes flying over his property and that he may have to use lethal force if he felt threatened by the planes.

The pilot told authorities that he heard something hit his airplane, but didn’t discover the damage until the next day.

A phone number for Olson could not be found. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com