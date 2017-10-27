ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some Minnesota lawmakers and daycare providers say a new law collecting fingerprints from older children in child care homes goes too far.
The Pioneer Press reports that the law requires children ages 13 through 17 to be fingerprinted and photographed if they live in home where child care is being provided.
The requirement is part of an effort to improve background checks on people who are around vulnerable populations.
A state Department of Human Services official says fingerprints are a more accurate source of identification and allows the government to better track future criminal activity.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area | FYI Guy
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
Republican Sen. Jim Abeler of Anoka wants the law repealed, saying it seems over the top. Abeler chairs the Senate’s human services committee and has called for a Nov. 1 hearing regarding the policy.
___
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com